Indian-origin gangster Major Singh now on FBI's most wanted list

CHANDIGARH: The 29-year-old Indian-origin Major Singh, a key operative of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang, is now on the most-wanted list of criminals of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As per the statement issued by the FBI, Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the criminal syndicate activities in the United States.

The investigation agency said the gang member is part of a transnational criminal organisation involved in conspiracies related to racketeering, illegal firearms trafficking, and the intent to distribute and possess controlled substances.

The agency describes the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang as an organised transnational criminal organisation that originated in Punjab and currently operates in California, US.

The statement further noted that on June 25, 2026 a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, after he was charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.

These allegations are yet to be proven in court. The FBI has now appealed to anyone possessing information about Singh to come forward.