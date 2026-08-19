Indian-origin gangster Major Singh now on FBI's most wanted list

CHANDIGARH: The 29-year-old Indian-origin Major Singh, a key operative of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang, is now on the most-wanted list of criminals of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
As per the statement issued by the FBI, Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the criminal syndicate activities in the United States.
The investigation agency said the gang member is part of a transnational criminal organisation involved in conspiracies related to racketeering, illegal firearms trafficking, and the intent to distribute and possess controlled substances.
The agency describes the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang as an organised transnational criminal organisation that originated in Punjab and currently operates in California, US.
The statement further noted that on June 25, 2026 a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, after he was charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.
These allegations are yet to be proven in court. The FBI has now appealed to anyone possessing information about Singh to come forward.
"If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov," the agency said, releasing a picture of the accused.
Earlier, Nitish Kaushal and Harmanveer Singh also figured in the most wanted list for their alleged role in a transnational criminal organisation were accused of trafficking controlled substances across North America.
The FBI had released the picture of Amritpal Singh (30), who died in February last year and another Indian from Punjab, identified as Gurpreet Singh.
Earlier, a joint operation by law enforcement agencies in the US, Canada and Europe led to the arrest of 24 people, including 11 in California, linked to three India-based transnational organised crime groups accused of multiple criminal offences.
In total, the US Department of Justice has charged 37 people, including jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, as part of its ‘Operation Hardball’ indictment.