IndiGo website glitch disrupts check-in and ticketing across India

NEW DELHI: IndiGo passengers across the country faced check-in and ticketing issues after the airline's website suffered a major technical glitch on Wednesday. A few flights also experienced departure delays of more than 30 minutes from Indira Gandhi International Airport, although it is not yet clear whether they were related to the glitch. Airline staff were manually checking in passengers at Delhi airport.

In a statement issued at 4.08 pm, IndiGo said, “We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services. Our teams are working on priority, with our partner, to fix the issue as soon as possible.”

The airline also advised customers requiring immediate travel assistance to contact its Contact Centre for support. “Those customers who have a later trip are advised to try accessing the website or app again after some time,” it added.

A source at Delhi airport said, “The IndiGo server is down. The manual check-in process has slowed down the movement of traffic slightly. There is not much impact at the airport.”