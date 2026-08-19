IndiGo website glitch disrupts check-in and ticketing across India

NEW DELHI: IndiGo passengers across the country faced check-in and ticketing issues after the airline's website suffered a major technical glitch on Wednesday. A few flights also experienced departure delays of more than 30 minutes from Indira Gandhi International Airport, although it is not yet clear whether they were related to the glitch. Airline staff were manually checking in passengers at Delhi airport.
In a statement issued at 4.08 pm, IndiGo said, “We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services. Our teams are working on priority, with our partner, to fix the issue as soon as possible.”
The airline also advised customers requiring immediate travel assistance to contact its Contact Centre for support. “Those customers who have a later trip are advised to try accessing the website or app again after some time,” it added.
A source at Delhi airport said, “The IndiGo server is down. The manual check-in process has slowed down the movement of traffic slightly. There is not much impact at the airport.”
Rahul posted on his handle, “Trying to web check-in since morning on your site and app. After repeated failures due to error messages, called Customer Care. Took over 6-7 minutes to connect with the executive. He also couldn’t help due to apparent server issues. Absolutely pathetic level of service.”
Flyer Kunal Mishra posted on X: “IndiGo, unable to carry out web check-in. App/website nothing works.”
Ajay Sharma posted that his friend was struggling to complete web check-in. “IndiGo, your servers are down. We’re unable to log in to your app/website and unable to web check-in.”
Among the flights delayed on Wednesday from Delhi were 6E 6132 to Srinagar, which departed at 11.57 am, 37 minutes behind schedule; 6E 6488 to Indore, which departed at 11.59 am, 39 minutes behind schedule; 6E 6378 to Siliguri, which departed at 3.35 pm instead of 2.40 pm; and 6E 2361 to Varanasi, which departed at 3.04 pm, 29 minutes behind schedule.
An IndiGo source said she would get back shortly on whether the flight delays were linked to the website glitch.