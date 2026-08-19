J&K problems to be solved by centre, not by Washington: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Problems of Jammu and Kashmir are to be solved by the central government and not by Washington, said Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday, ahead of his meeting with US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.

While speaking of Gor's visit to Srinagar, Abdullah said he is meeting an American diplomat after a very long time. "Let him come, we will talk to him. I would prefer to listen to him...Let's see what kind of conversation we will have,” he told reporters.

Sergio Gor, also Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, would be arriving in Kashmir this afternoon on his first visit to the union territory.

The visit assumes significance as it will be his first visit to J&K after taking over as US envoy to India earlier this year.

Besides Abdullah, Gor would meet J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during his stay, who is expected to brief him about the prevailing security, economic and developmental situation in the region.

In response to a question, Abdullah said, “Whether he (US envoy) listens or not, our problems have nothing to do with him. It is not my habit to complain to an ambassador of another country”.