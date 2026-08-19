JSSC-CGL successful candidates move Jharkhand HC against exam cancellation

RANCHI: Candidates who cleared the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination have approached the Jharkhand High Court challenging the state government's decision to cancel the recruitment process.

The petitioners, who are currently serving in various government posts after being selected through the JSSC examination, have sought an urgent hearing. The matter is expected to come up before the High Court on Thursday.

So far, three candidates have filed petitions challenging the government's decision and seeking protection of the interests of those who were appointed following the recruitment process.

The petitioners, including candidates appointed as Assistant Section Officers and to other posts, have termed the government's decision “unilateral and contrary to the principles of natural justice”.

They argued that while action should be taken against those found to have committed irregularities, candidates who were selected on merit should not be penalised for the alleged wrongdoing of others.

According to the petitions, the candidates secured their appointments after clearing the examination through a lengthy selection process and subsequent legal proceedings. They argued that cancelling the entire recruitment process and rendering thousands of selected candidates unemployed, without establishing their individual involvement in any wrongdoing, was unjustified.

The petitioners also pointed out that the results had been declared and appointments made in accordance with court directions and established legal procedures.