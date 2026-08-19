JSSC-CGL successful candidates move Jharkhand HC against exam cancellation

RANCHI: Candidates who cleared the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination have approached the Jharkhand High Court challenging the state government's decision to cancel the recruitment process.
The petitioners, who are currently serving in various government posts after being selected through the JSSC examination, have sought an urgent hearing. The matter is expected to come up before the High Court on Thursday.
So far, three candidates have filed petitions challenging the government's decision and seeking protection of the interests of those who were appointed following the recruitment process.
The petitioners, including candidates appointed as Assistant Section Officers and to other posts, have termed the government's decision “unilateral and contrary to the principles of natural justice”.
They argued that while action should be taken against those found to have committed irregularities, candidates who were selected on merit should not be penalised for the alleged wrongdoing of others.
According to the petitions, the candidates secured their appointments after clearing the examination through a lengthy selection process and subsequent legal proceedings. They argued that cancelling the entire recruitment process and rendering thousands of selected candidates unemployed, without establishing their individual involvement in any wrongdoing, was unjustified.
The petitioners also pointed out that the results had been declared and appointments made in accordance with court directions and established legal procedures.
Meanwhile, candidates facing the prospect of losing their jobs staged protests outside Project Bhawan and the Jharkhand Secretariat. Sloganeering and scuffles with police were reported during the protests.
The cancellation decision has brought relief to another section of aspirants who had been protesting against the examination process for a long time. However, candidates who had secured appointments have intensified their protests, arguing that the decision has jeopardised their careers.
Several candidates said they had given up central government jobs and other opportunities to take up posts in Jharkhand, and that the cancellation had left their futures uncertain.
The High Court hearing on Thursday is expected to determine the next course of action in the matter.
Advocates Indrajit Sinha and Piyush Chitresh will represent the petitioners.