Kharge to chair CWC meet as Congress plans roadmap to take on Modi government

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the political situation in the country and chalk out the party’s strategy to step up pressure on the BJP-led government on several issues, including those concerning students and the alleged embezzlement of donations received for the construction of the Ram temple.

The meeting will be held at 3 pm at Indira Bhawan and will be chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Former party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal are among the senior leaders expected to attend.

According to party sources, the Congress’ strategy to corner the Centre over issues affecting students and the alleged financial irregularities involving donations to the Ram temple will be among the key items on the agenda.

The CWC is also expected to review the party’s preparations for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to opposition parties to support a Bill linking delimitation with the implementation of women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is also likely to come up for discussion.

Asked last week about the possibility of the government introducing such a Bill in the near future, Jairam Ramesh said the Congress was in touch with all opposition parties and expected the issue to be discussed at the CWC meeting on August 19.