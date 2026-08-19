Ladakh leaders demand elected Assembly, CM, control over police in proposed UT framework

SRINAGAR: Ladakh leaders on Wednesday demanded a tailor-made democratic framework for the Union Territory, including an elected Legislative Assembly headed by a Chief Minister, greater control over Home Affairs, Public Order and Police, and a separate Ladakh Public Service Commission.

The demands were made during a meeting between leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Ladakh MP Haji Haneefa Jan and officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Leh.

The KDA delegation was led by its co-chairmen Asgar Karbalai and Sajjad Kargili, while the LAB delegation was headed by co-chairman Chering Dorjey.

During the meeting, the Ladakh leaders presented a list of “non-negotiable” demands concerning the powers and functioning of the proposed democratic framework. They said the demands were based on an understanding reached between the MHA and Ladakh groups in New Delhi on May 22, 2026.

According to the draft minutes of the meeting, the MHA and Ladakh representatives had agreed that while statehood would remain Ladakh's long-term aspiration, an appropriate customised model of governance would be established through a UT-level elected body with executive, financial and legislative powers.