NEET: SC seeks Centre's update on Radhakrishnan panel recommendations

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to inform it about the steps taken to implement the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee and the Nandan Nilekani-led task force, observing that reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) need to be institutionalised.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said the NTA must be equipped with adequate infrastructure, manpower and technological capabilities to conduct entrance examinations smoothly and securely.

The seven-member Radhakrishnan Committee was constituted by the Ministry of Education following the NEET-UG paper leak allegations to recommend reforms in the examination process, strengthen data security protocols and review the structure and functioning of the NTA.

The government had also constituted a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend structural reforms in competitive examinations.

"The Radhakrishnan Committee has correctly said it is a systemic problem which needs institutionalisation, which is the most important part of it," the bench observed.

The court noted that while processes may appear robust on paper, their effectiveness can change from one examination to another without proper institutionalisation.

The bench was informed that the committee constituted for reforms had considered various recommendations, including the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain to strengthen the security and integrity of examinations.