NTA revamps exam team, removes 600 experts and introduces four-tier question paper checks

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday said that it has revamped its team to make the examination process more secure and robust. It has removed about 600 experts who had been guiding the setting of its numerous examinations so far and is currently onboarding the new experts.

An official release from the education ministry said education minister Pralhad Joshi held a follow-up meeting on Tuesday after the meeting on Monday. “He directed that all necessary security and related infrastructural facilities should be put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.”

Among the key exams that the NTA conducts are entrance examinations like JEE-Main, NEET-UG, CUET and other eligibilty examinations like the UGC-NET.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh apprised the minister of the steps taken so far. “A four-tier question paper checking system will be put in place to strengthen the scrutiny of examination papers,” the release said.

Additionally, anywhere between 20 and 25 officials will be inducted within two to three weeks, the release said. Further induction plan was also reviewed. To ensure the security of the office premises of the agency, NTA will shift its present office from Okhla to a Minto Road. “Security will be reinforced in the new place with teams from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),” the statement added.

Joshi had on Monday directed the NTA to audit all its examination processes and submit an action taken report within a month.