Pakistan summons top US diplomat over envoy's remarks saying J&K part of India

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker and lodged a “strong demarche” over remarks by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India” during his visit to Srinagar.

Gor, who is also US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He is scheduled to travel to Ladakh on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint media briefing with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Gor said the United States would review its travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, citing steps taken by the Centre and the Union Territory administration to improve security.

“The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often, we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something we are going to look at,” Gor said.

He said New Delhi and the Jammu and Kashmir government had taken “incredible steps” to make the region safer.

“We will be looking at if the travel warning that is imposed and recommended by the United States is something that should be downgraded because, as I said earlier, this is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty and the opportunities that exist here,” he said.

Gor also described Jammu and Kashmir as “an important part of India” and “an incredibly beautiful place”.