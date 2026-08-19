Punjab CM Mann attacks BJP, ED over allegations of wrongdoing in Punjab CMO

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday dismissed as baseless allegations of wrongdoing in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), levelled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and accused the BJP of using “cheap tactics” to target political opponents.

The ED, in a letter to Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav, has alleged 61 instances of wrongdoing in the CMO and asked the police to register an FIR against private individual Nitin Gohal and others. The agency alleged that they used their influence to interfere in government functioning and were closely associated with Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister.

The allegations include interference in postings and transfers, policy-making, manipulation of tenders, land deals and the procurement of arms licences.

Speaking to the media for the first time after the ED sent a reminder to the Punjab DGP, Mann said the agency was being used as a political tool by the BJP.

“The ED does this kind of work; they just write anything,” he said, claiming there was no truth in the allegations made in the letter. He alleged that the agency targeted political opponents.

“I do not need any certificate of honesty from anyone,” Mann said, urging his political opponents to first sort out their own issues within their respective parties before lecturing him.

Targeting the BJP, he alleged that its political strategy was to target Opposition leaders ahead of elections.

“The way the BJP functions, using central agencies as its tools, is anti-democratic. Leaders of Opposition parties are arrested before elections. That is their ‘ghatiya rajmeeti’ rolled out during every election,” he said.