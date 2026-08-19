SGPC urges Pakistan High Commission to hike visas for Nankana pilgrimage

CHANDIGARH: With more than 7,500 Sikh devotees having submitted their passports for the annual pilgrimage to Pakistan, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) urged the Pakistan High Commission to go beyond the prescribed quota and issue visas to the maximum possible number of pilgrims for Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary celebrations at Nankana Sahib in November.

The delegation, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, included Delhi Shiromani Akali Dal president Paramjit Singh Sarna and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh GK. They met Pakistan High Commission Charge d’Affaires Ahmed Waraich in New Delhi and submitted a written representation seeking visas for all eligible pilgrims.

After the meeting, Dhami said the SGPC had received more than 7,500 passports from devotees seeking to travel to Pakistan for the celebrations marking Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary.

“More than 7,500 Sikh pilgrims have submitted their passports to the SGPC office. The sharp rise in demand to visit Pakistan is due to the closure of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and the non-availability of visas for privately organised Sikh groups for some time. Due to these reasons, the desire among devotees to visit the historic gurdwaras in Pakistan has increased,” he said.