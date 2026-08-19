Sri Lanka moves to ease return of refugees from India after decades in wait

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka will simplify immigration procedures to facilitate the voluntary return of Tamil refugees from India who left the island without valid documents during the country’s decades-long civil war, the government told Parliament on Wednesday, seeking to remove legal hurdles that have complicated their repatriation.

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala said the Cabinet had approved special arrangements allowing eligible returnees to enter Sri Lanka after security clearance. “The Cabinet decided to allow them back in with a security clearance,” Wijepala said and added that those wishing to return should contact the Sri Lankan mission in Chennai.

The move addresses a longstanding issue affecting thousands of Sri Lankan Tamils who fled to India following ethnic violence that began in 1983 and the subsequent war between government forces and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which lasted nearly three decades.

Around 18,000 refugees returned to Sri Lanka between 2002 and 2022, but approximately 90,000 remain in Tamil Nadu alone as per various estimates. Many have spent decades in India, making documentation, livelihoods and long-term legal status key concerns in any eventual return.