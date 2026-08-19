Three of gang held for stealing SUV, using it to uproot ATM in Haryana's Faridabad

FARIDABAD: Faridabad Police has arrested three members of a gang who allegedly first stole a Fortuner car and used the same vehicle to uproot an ATM. Both the incidents took place on August 12 and 13, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Moin Khan (24), Mosim alias Billa (27), and Maqsood alias Kala (45), all residents of Dhauj village on Monday. The stolen Fortuner has been recovered from their possession, the officials added.

A Crime Branch team nabbed the three from the Dhauj area based on technical assistance and information received from an informer. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station on the complaint of Anup Garg, a resident of Sector 16.

“On August 12, Mosim, Maqsood, and three other accomplices had reached Sector-16 with the intention of committing theft. In the early hours, they stole a SUV. The accused broke the vehicle’s window and used a laptop to start the car,” ACP Crime Aman Yadav said.

On the night of August 13, Mosim, Maqsood, Moin and three other accused were in the stolen SUV with the intention of stealing an ATM. After moving around several locations, they reached an ATM on Chhainsa Road.

The accused parked the SUV in front of the ATM, tied it to the vehicle using a belt and then pulled it out by driving the car. They subsequently placed the ATM in the vehicle’s boot. The accused also removed the inverter, battery and CCTV camera installed at the ATM, Yadav said.

A separate case was registered in this connection at Chhainsa police station. Khan was previously involved in three cases under the Arms Act, theft and the Gambling Act. Billa was previously involved in a case related to assault. Maqsood has four cases, including robbery, the CS Act and the Gambling Act.