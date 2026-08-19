US envoy Sergio Gor to meet L-G Manoj Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah during visit to Srinagar today

SRINAGAR: United States envoy to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, is set to arrive in Kashmir on Wednesday on his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said Gor will land in Srinagar airport on Wednesday afternoon. This will be the first visit by a top US diplomat to Kashmir after the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A.

“During his stay, Gor would meet J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah,” sources said. The L-G and CM will brief him about the prevailing security, economic and developmental situation in the region.

Gor’s visit is being closely watched by political analysts given his additional responsibility as US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and comes amid heightened geopolitical developments in the region.

It remains to be seen whether the US envoy will also meet political and business leaders of the state during his brief stay in Kashmir.

After an overnight stay in the Valley, Gor will leave for the cold desert of Ladakh on Thursday morning, where he will meet Lt Governor V K Saxena and other officials.