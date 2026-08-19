Wings across Chhattisgarh: 211 species spotted by 1,000 observers in 3 days

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Hareli Bird Festival, held from August 14 to 16, witnessed over 1,000 enthusiastic participants—ranging from schoolchildren and seasoned ornithologists to local forest dwellers—step out at dawn across all 33 districts to document the state’s rich avian heritage.

The festival aimed at not only engaging in bird counting but also fostering a wide citizen science initiative that would link local culture and involvement with scientific documentation of Chhattisgarh’s bird diversity.

The campaign centred on the goal of promoting identification and monitoring of resident birds, assessing natural habitats, developing verified bird datasets and setting a baseline for long-term conservation planning.

The project was also integrated with Hareli, a traditional agricultural festival, which emphasised the ecological connection between the agricultural landscape and birds and the people’s role in protecting nature.

Birdwalks, bird count and birdwatching activities were carried out in all 33 districts of the state. Across 45 organised bird walks covering inclusive trails and diverse habitats, observers surveyed everything from urban wetlands to dense tiger corridors.

Among the notable sightings were the vibrant Indian Paradise-Flycatcher, the elusive Black Bittern, and the acrobatic Greater Racket-tailed Drongo, alongside Painted Storks, Cotton Pygmy-Geese, Blue-tailed Bee-eaters, and Jungle Owlets. The daily tallies showcased consistent momentum, with 163 species logged on opening day, climbing to 182 on August 15, and peaking at 185 species on the final day.

The data gathered will serve as a verified ecological baseline for district-level conservation strategies. Building on this, the Forest and Climate Change Department plans to strengthen the Pakshi Mitra network, sustain regular wetland monitoring, and institutionalise community-led nature walks throughout Chhattisgarh.

The mission involved the State Forest Department, and Chhattisgarh State Biodiversity Board, among others.