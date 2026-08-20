41 per cent of 2024 IAS batch are women, says Vice-President Radhakrishnan

DEHRADUN: Women constitute nearly 41 per cent of the 2024 IAS batch, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan said on Thursday, calling their growing representation in the civil services an impressive testimony to Nari Shakti.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of Phase II training for the 2024 batch of IAS officer trainees at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Radhakrishnan said talent rises above stereotypes and determination helps individuals overcome barriers.

He urged the young officers to ensure that development initiatives reach the most disadvantaged citizens and said inclusive governance would be crucial to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

He asked the officers to make “a spirit of service and a sense of duty” their guiding principles throughout their careers.

“Every development effort must benefit the person standing at the farthest end of society. Development can be meaningful only when it is inclusive,” he said.

Radhakrishnan stressed the importance of teamwork and asked the officers to build strong, coordinated teams, inspire colleagues and carry forward effective administrative practices established by their predecessors.

“True administrative success lies not in individual brilliance but in the ability to bring people together and deliver as a team,” he said.

He also urged the trainee officers to use emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, natural language processing, machine learning and blockchain, to improve the efficiency, transparency and accessibility of public services.