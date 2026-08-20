Actor Prakash Raj says ‘fascist rule’ nearing end, urges youth to build political awareness

THRISSUR: Actor Prakash Raj on Thursday said the “fascist rule” in the country is nearing its end following protests by youngsters against the NEET question paper leak and urged them to ensure that a similar force does not return to power.

Raj was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the state conference of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) here.

Drawing an analogy from how animals communicate in a forest, Raj said the youth have now spotted the “predator”.

“The youth of this country have told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Now we know you, your leakage of papers.’ For the first time, they have punctured his ego,” Raj said.

He said youngsters have told the government that they were not afraid and knew its “politics”.

“For the first time, the citizens, the youngsters have said, ‘We are not afraid of you.’ We needed somebody to say it,” he said.

Raj said several sections, including farmers, workers and government employees, had protested in the past but could not go further as they had jobs and land to lose.

“But these youngsters have nothing to lose,” he said.