Actor Prakash Raj says ‘fascist rule’ nearing end, urges youth to build political awareness

THRISSUR: Actor Prakash Raj on Thursday said the “fascist rule” in the country is nearing its end following protests by youngsters against the NEET question paper leak and urged them to ensure that a similar force does not return to power.
Raj was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the state conference of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) here.
Drawing an analogy from how animals communicate in a forest, Raj said the youth have now spotted the “predator”.
“The youth of this country have told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Now we know you, your leakage of papers.’ For the first time, they have punctured his ego,” Raj said.
He said youngsters have told the government that they were not afraid and knew its “politics”.
“For the first time, the citizens, the youngsters have said, ‘We are not afraid of you.’ We needed somebody to say it,” he said.
Raj said several sections, including farmers, workers and government employees, had protested in the past but could not go further as they had jobs and land to lose.
“But these youngsters have nothing to lose,” he said.
Recalling the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Raj said around one lakh people had gathered at the venue and another four lakh were on the streets of the national capital.
“For the first time they had come to Delhi. For the first time they wanted to protest, they wanted to go to Parliament. And the Parliament shook,” he said.
He said he was proud that the youngsters did not resort to violence and instead wanted to ask questions.
“So today, when I stand in front of you, for the first time after a decade, I'm more confident that the end of the fascist rule is closing,” Raj said.
He said the protest was also being supported by parents who were concerned about the future of their children.
Raj said social media had also changed the dynamics of protests, claiming that it was earlier dominated by the ruling side but was now being used by youngsters.
“Now, protest sites have changed. It is not Jantar Mantars, it is anywhere we are,” he said.
He urged citizens to play a greater role in politics and said those elected by the people should do their jobs instead of citizens being expected to engage in politics.
Raj also cautioned that merely defeating the BJP or the present government would not be enough.
“No opposition party in this country will bring down the BJP. Because in politics, opposition parties don't win; ruling parties lose,” he said.
He said youngsters should be politically aware while choosing an alternative so that another “fascist” force in a different form did not come to power.
“So DYFI, youngsters, youth, and elders have to continuously work not only to bring down the fascists, but also make every citizen, every youngster be aware of how to choose an alternative,” he said.
Raj said his objective was not to win an immediate political battle but to fight for justice and help create a better society.
“Just bringing down these fascists is not enough; the awareness has to come. So I am not here to win. So when you want to win, you get tired. But for me, fighting for justice, fighting to create a better society is a way of life,” he said.
He urged the younger generation to build political awareness and repair the damage caused to the country by previous generations.
“I hope this is just not a fight; it's a longer journey,” Raj said.