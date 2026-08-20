Akali Dal MP hints at renewed ties with BJP, speaks of ‘agreements’ with Delhi

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday fuelled speculation about a possible rapprochement with the BJP, referring to the need for political “agreements” with Delhi to bring development and progress to Punjab.

Addressing a party conference at Longowal to mark the 41st death anniversary of former SAD president Sant Harchand Singh Longowal, Harsimrat suggested that she was deliberately holding back from revealing details about the party's future political course.

“May Guru Sahib bless. It is not my duty to speak, so I am holding back my tongue. You will come to know yourself,” she said.

She later spoke of the need for political arrangements with the Centre, recalling what she described as the development Punjab had received through such agreements in the past.

“May Guru Sahib bless us and may the people give us strength. There should be such agreements through which development and progress are carried out from Delhi, as used to happen earlier. Once again, the foundation of development and progress should be laid in Punjab, so that it benefits the people and Punjab,” she said.

Although Harsimrat did not name the BJP or announce any alliance, her remarks have revived speculation about a possible reconciliation between the two former allies. The speculation intensified after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat's husband, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The SAD had subsequently said the meeting focused on issues concerning Punjab.