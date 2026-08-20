Cabinet approves Jammu & Kashmir High Court bench in Ladakh

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of a bench of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court in Ladakh, a move aimed at improving access to justice in the remote Union Territory.

Shah, in a post on X, said the decision was taken by the Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the new bench would significantly improve access to legal services for people living in the geographically challenging region by reducing the time and distance involved in seeking judicial relief.

“The government is fully committed to the all-round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards,” Shah said.

The proposed bench is expected to ease the difficulties faced by residents who currently have to travel long distances for matters requiring access to the High Court. Ladakh’s vast mountainous terrain and limited connectivity can make such journeys particularly difficult, especially for litigants, lawyers and those seeking legal assistance.

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court is currently a common High Court for the two Union Territories. According to the Department of Justice, its principal seats are located in Jammu and Srinagar.

The establishment of a bench in Ladakh would bring High Court services closer to residents and is expected to reduce the need for them to travel outside the Union Territory for judicial proceedings.

Ladakh became a separate Union Territory on October 31, 2019, following the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The decision comes as part of the Centre’s broader focus on strengthening administrative and constitutional mechanisms in Ladakh and improving access to public services in the strategically important Himalayan region.