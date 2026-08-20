Centre empowers DCs in six border states, UTs to grant citizenship to eligible applicants

CHANDIGARH: In a move meant to cut delays in the grant of citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the Ministry of Home Affairs has amended the Citizenship Rules, 2009, empowering district collectors to grant citizenship.

This authorises district collectors in Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Assam and Tripura (except tribal areas), and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, to grant naturalised citizenship to “fit and proper” applicants ordinarily residing in these regions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has notified the Citizenship (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026, to this effect. Under these new rules, the jurisdictional district collectors can receive, scrutinise and dispose of applications for registration or naturalisation under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act, which allows Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Parsi minorities to seek Indian citizenship, from applicants ordinarily residing in Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and certain other states and Union Territories.

“The Collector, on being satisfied with the suitability of the applicant, that he is a fit and proper person to be registered or naturalised, as the case may be, shall grant him the citizenship of India,” the notified rules state and add that the district collectors in these states.

So far, empowered committees and district committees under the CAA are empowered to grant citizenship. The government has directed that all applications currently pending with those committees or District Level Committees in the specified regions be immediately transferred to the relevant collector.

“All applications under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955, pending with the Empowered Committee and District-Level Committee of the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh shall be transferred to the Collector concerned,” it stated.