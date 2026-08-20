Chhattisgarh finalises 45 high-impact mineral exploration projects

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh State Geological Programming Board (SGPB) has finalised 45 high-priority exploration projects for the upcoming fiscal year in its 26th landmark meeting, marking a step bringing India closer to self-reliance.

Chaired by Secretary of Mineral Resources P Dayanand, the high-level summit brought together top minds from the Geological Survey of India (GSI), key central research bodies, and industry leaders to chart a bold roadmap for critical deep-seated mineral discovery.

“The sustained effort will maintain momentum in the exploration of critical and strategic minerals while significantly strengthening the state's mineral resource base," said Dayanand.

Highlighting the state's growing economic and resource momentum, top officials from the Mineral Resources Department and the Directorate of Geology and Mining detailed Chhattisgarh's record revenue generation and major mineral exploration achievements.

Underlining the state's significant exploration outputs, Special Secretary and Director of Geology and Mining, Rajat Bansal, shared key figures on major resource deposits established across the state.

The comprehensive plan includes 35 critical and strategic mineral blocks, 4 deep-seated mineral blocks, and 6 bulk mineral projects.

The Geological Survey of India (Raipur Unit) will spearhead 25 of these exploration initiatives, deploying advanced technologies particularly across South Bastar.

The Financial Year 2026-27 agenda prioritises strategic reserves including lithium, rare earth elements (REE), rare metals, graphite, tin-tantalum-niobium, glauconite, and bauxite keeping critical minerals at the forefront.