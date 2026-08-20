Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted in anti-Sikh riots case, dies at 84

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was serving life sentence for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, died at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday.

According to the hospital, Kumar, aged 84 years, was brought to the medical facility by police with altered sensorium.

"Sajjan Kumar, aged 84 years, was brought to VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital by police with altered sensorium around 11 am. He was immediately admitted and resuscitation measures were initiated," the hospital said in a statement.

"Despite providing all necessary medical and life-support measures, he could not be saved and passed away at 12:30 pm," it said.

"He was a known case of high blood pressure and Parkinson's disease and had a history of multiple hospital admissions in the past," the statement said.

He was lodged in Tihar Jail.

Kumar, a three-time Lok Sabha member, represented the Outer Delhi constituency and had been a prominent Congress leader. He resigned from the party after his 2018 conviction.

He was serving multiple life sentences after his conviction in cases linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018, in a case related to the killing of five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara during the anti-Sikh riots.

He was also sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court in February 2025 in another case relating to the killing of two Sikh men during the riots.

(With inputs from PTI)