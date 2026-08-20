Former Punjab CM Channi says party high command allowed him to skip CWC meet for Panjab University exam

CHANDIGARH: Putting all speculations to rest, former Punjab chief minister and sitting Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Charanjit Singh Channi, on Thursday said the party high command allowed him to skip the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting as he was to appear for an examination at Panjab University here.

Channi’s absence had triggered fresh political speculation within the Punjab Congress, particularly at a time when differences among senior party leaders over the leadership of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring remain unresolved.

Channi, who is the sitting MP from Jalandhar, holds a PhD in Political Science from Panjab University and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in public administration. He has also expressed interest in further research in the area of public policy reforms.

Talking to the media at the Panjab University campus while replying to a question on skipping the CWC meeting, Channi said he had been studying for the past four and a half years.

"I had sought written permission from the party high command saying that I won't be able to attend the meeting on Wednesday. Had I missed my paper, my degree would have got delayed by a year. And due to this, the research work, which I want to pursue, would have also got delayed."

Speaking about the master’s course, Channi said Thursday was his last examination for the Master’s in Public Administration and that he wanted to undertake research in policy reforms and pursue a PhD programme in this regard from Panjab University. "My subject will be how reforms can be brought in policy and put Punjab on the development track," he said.

Expressing confidence that Congress would form the next government in Punjab, he said they would bring such reforms that a government employee would not be able to indulge in corruption.