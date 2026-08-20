Four dead, seven injured in truck collision in Himachal's Dawada Tunnel

CHANDIGARH: Four people were killed and seven others injured after two trucks collided inside the Dawada Tunnel on the Kiratpur-Manali highway on Thursday.

Sources said the impact of the collision between the two trucks was severe, reportedly leaving several people either trapped or injured.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital at Nagwain, where their condition is said to be critical.

The exact cause of the collision has not yet been ascertained.

The rescue teams reached the site soon after the accident and launched relief and rescue operations. The local police personnel are trying to identify the four deceased.

Due to the collision, there was traffic disruption on the highway for some time.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash. They are collecting evidence and recording statements as part of the probe.