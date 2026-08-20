Gangster Vinod Pannu shot dead outside Hisar court complex

CHANDIGARH: Gangster Vinod Pannu, alias Kana, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants outside the main gate of the District Court complex in Hisar on Thursday.

Pannu, a resident of Thurana village in Hisar, was leaving the court complex with his associates after appearing in a criminal case when the attack took place.

According to police, Pannu was near the parking area when the two assailants, who had allegedly been waiting for him, approached and opened fire at close range. Eyewitnesses said around 10 to 12 rounds were fired in quick succession.

The assailants also allegedly fired two shots into the air while fleeing the spot. One of them was reportedly overpowered by people nearby and sustained injuries, though police have not yet confirmed the claim.

Pannu was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police said around 31 criminal cases, including murder cases, had been registered against Pannu, who was considered one of the most-wanted gangsters in Hisar. He was also allegedly involved in the murder of the nephew of the personal assistant of MLA Savitri Jindal. His alleged criminal activities extended to several areas, including the Delhi-NCR region.

The shooting triggered panic in the court complex. Heavy police deployment was made at the spot and the area was cordoned off.

Police are investigating whether the killing was linked to an inter-gang rivalry and are working to identify and trace the assailants.