Government to notify Master Plan of Delhi today

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is likely to notify the new Master Plan of Delhi 2047 on Thursday, setting out a 20-year blueprint for the capital’s planned growth and infrastructure.

The plan, cleared by the Delhi Development Authority last week, has received final approval from the housing and urban affairs minister, sources said. It aims to accommodate an estimated population of 32 million by 2047.

The plan will allow more high-density and vertical development in Delhi. The new rules will permit redevelopment in existing planned areas, higher floor area ratio, less ground coverage and more floors. These changes are expected to help build about four million new homes.

The plan also focuses on developing compact, mixed-use neighbourhoods around Metro and other mass-transit routes. Under the Centre’s revised transit-oriented development rules, high-density development is allowed within 500 metres of Metro corridors.