Himachal forest department, ISB sign MoU to tap Rs 22,600 crore forest economy potential

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department has signed a five year MoU with the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB BIPP), to tap an estimated Rs 22,600 crore in untapped forest and pastoral economy across five bioresources in the state, with extraction restricted to a sustainable, species-wise ‘yield sweet spot’.

The MoU was signed at Shimla on Wednesday by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr Sanjay Sood on behalf of the Forest Department and Executive Director, BIPP, ISB, Prof Ashwini Chhatre on behalf of the organisation.

Ahead of the signing of the MoU, the ISB BIPP team presented findings from a joint forest inventory, in which more than 500 forest guards collected over 2,00,000 tree-level records and species tagged images, which were combined with satellite imagery and AI/ML and then validated on the ground.

Maps have also been generated for seven species, including khair, bamboo, chir pine, amla, wild mango, sal and rhododendron, and published jointly as ‘Counting Green Wealth’.

The inventory estimates Rs 22,600 crore in untapped value across five bioresources: amla (Rs 8,700 crore), pine needles (Rs 5,500 crore), wild mangoes (Rs 4,800 crore), sal seeds (Rs 2,400 crore) and rhododendron flowers (Rs 1,200 crore), with extraction restricted to a sustainable, species wise ‘yield sweet spot’.