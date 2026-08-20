India, Japan sign maritime security pact to deepen defence cooperation

NEW DELHI: India and Japan on Thursday signed a maritime security agreement to deepen coordination between their armed forces and strengthen cooperation across the Indo Pacific, as both sides stressed the need to preserve freedom of navigation and oppose attempts to alter the regional status quo through force or coercion.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi signed the Memorandum of Arrangement (MoA) on Maritime Security Cooperation during the Japan India Defence Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.

The agreement provides a framework for closer cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, including information sharing on Maritime Domain Awareness, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as other maritime security operations.

The two ministers also agreed to strengthen coordination to protect vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) through reciprocal naval visits, joint exercises, personnel and subject matter expert exchanges, and logistical support.

The joint statement said the two sides would explore greater use of ports and maintenance and repair facilities, while working towards reciprocal arrangements for ship repairs.