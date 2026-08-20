JPSC-JSSC aspirants warn of fresh stir after HC stays Jharkhand's exam cancellation, to burn Soren effigies

RANCHI: The JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch on Thursday said it will revive its agitation against the Jharkhand government, alleging that students were misled into ending their protest after the state promised to address their demands.

The Manch said the agitation, which was postponed for two months following assurances from the government, could be resumed before the deadline if the commitments were not implemented on the ground. It also announced plans to burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren across all 24 districts on Friday.

The announcement came after the Jharkhand High Court stayed the state government's notification cancelling the 11th to 13th JPSC Civil Services examinations and the Food Safety Officer examination.

Student leaders accused the government of failing to effectively defend its decision before the High Court.

“The way the state government has deceived the students, we will give it a befitting reply. We now understand the intention behind misleading us into ending our protest,” JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said.

Paswan said the assurances that prompted students to call off their agitation had not translated into visible action.

“We will fight with full force, full conviction and full determination. We will not back down,” the Manch said.

Paswan warned that the students could be mobilised within hours and resume their protest in Ranchi at any point before the two-month period ends if the government failed to honour its commitments.

“Since the government has deceived lakhs of students of the state and misled them into ending their protest, effigies of CM Hemant Soren will be burnt in all 24 districts on Friday under the banner of JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch,” he said.