Ladakh diverts 90 million litres of glacier water daily to irrigate 1,000 acres of parched land

SRINAGAR: In a major push for water security and agricultural revival, the Ladakh administration has begun diverting nearly 90 million litres of glacier-melt water every day into the Igoo-Phey Irrigation Canal, which serves nearly 12 villages and will augment irrigation of more than 1,000 acres of land.

The water from Stok village Nallah in Leh was earlier flowing unused into the Indus. The administration has now channelised part of the flow into the existing canal using simple earthwork, without any capital expenditure, an official said.

Ladakh has abundant glacier and snowmelt resources, but several areas have faced irrigation shortages. Lt Governor V K Saxena identified locations where large quantities of glacier water were flowing into the Indus and initiated efforts to divert the water for agricultural use.

“On the directions of LG on August 14, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department successfully diverted excess glacier water from the main water channel of Nallah to the Igoo-Phey Canal by creating two trenches using a JCB,” the official said.

The discharge from Stok Nallah was assessed at around 36.60 cusecs, equivalent to nearly 90 million litres in 24 hours. Two diversions have been created to channel an additional 26 cusecs into the Igoo-Phey Canal — 19 cusecs towards Igoo village and seven cusecs towards Phey village. Planning is under way to utilise the remaining 10 cusecs.

The 43-km Igoo-Phey Canal was constructed between 1979 and 2005. About 200 metres of the canal was built underground to allow Stok Nallah water to pass over it without affecting the canal's flow.

Despite the availability of the water source, the canal remained short of water for decades and became defunct in some parts.

“By intercepting and utilising this daily flow of 90 million litres, the administration has proven the feasibility of large-scale water diversion to bolster the region's cold desert agriculture. Crucially, this intervention will substantially augment the total water flow in the Igoo-Phey Canal, increasing it from the present 50 cusecs to nearly 80 cusecs,” the official said.