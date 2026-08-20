Manipur census row: Schools shut, rallies and road blockades continue

Citing the "prevailing law-and-order situation", Manipur government on Wednesday announced that all educational institutes in the state would remain closed for three days from August 20.

According to a report, Meitei and Naga groups are pressing for an National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise before census enumeration, while Kuki organisations have opposed the move and demanded that the census be conducted without conditions.

PTI reports that protesters intensified their agitation in Manipur’s valley districts on Thursday, the second day of a 48-hour general strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), demanding that the NRC be updated before the state’s Census exercise begins.

Demonstrators held rallies at several locations and set fire to effigies of political leaders as part of the protest. The JFD has also called for a boycott of government offices from Thursday, adding to its ongoing campaign over the NRC and delimitation issues.

According to an Education Department order, schools affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education Manipur, Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur, CBSE and other boards, along with colleges, universities and other higher education institutions, will remain shut from August 20 to 22. The directive applies to government, aided and unaided institutions.

The shutdown came as protests continued in several parts of the state's valley districts over demands linked to the proposed Census and the updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

At Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East, protesters on Wednesday set ablaze effigies representing Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam.