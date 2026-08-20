New Parliament ‘soulless conference centre’, lacks intimacy of old House, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday criticised the design of the new Parliament building, describing it as a “soulless conference centre” and arguing that its layout has reduced the intimacy and informal interaction that characterised the old Parliament.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Tharoor said the architecture of the new building, including its high ceilings and fan-shaped seating arrangement, had created a sense of distance between MPs.

“The new Parliament really does come across as a kind of soulless conference centre,” said the four-time Thiruvananthapuram MP.

Tharoor said the old parliamentary chambers had a greater sense of “coziness” that encouraged conversation and exchanges among members.

“There was a coziness to the old chambers which encouraged conversation and exchange. Whereas there is a distancing in the layout, sort of fan-like layout,” he said.

He drew a parallel between the physical layout of the new building and the increasingly polarised nature of political discourse.

“There is a sort of distancing, which almost seems to be a metaphor for the polarisation of our politics,” Tharoor said.

He also criticised the absence of a Central Hall in the new complex, saying it had removed an important space for informal interaction among current and former MPs, journalists and others associated with Parliament.