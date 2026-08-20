Nine advocates appointed as Additional Judges to Punjab and Haryana HC

CHANDIGARH: The Union Government has notified the appointment of nine advocates as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, including Haryana Advocate General Pravindra Singh Chauhan.

These appointments were announced by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday. He wrote on X and shared the list, “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint the following Advocates as Additional Judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.”

The lawyers who have been elevated to the Bench of the High Court are Monica Chhibber Sharma, Harmeet Singh Deol, Pravindra Singh Chauhan, Rajesh Gaur, Puja Chopra, Sunish Bindlish, Minderjeet Yadav, Divya Sharma and Ravinder Malik.

The appointment comes pursuant to a recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium on May 4 for the appointment of 10 advocates.