Nod to Rs 13K crore railway, highway projects

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved five infrastructure projects with a combined investment of Rs 13,041 crore. They include four railway multi-tracking projects and an 82.5 kilometre, four-lane highway project in Bihar. The aim of these projects is to expand transport capacity, ease congestion and improve freight and passenger movement, the government said.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the meeting that the four railway projects would entail an investment of Rs 9,450 crore, while the four-lane Muzaffarpur-Sonbarsa highway in Bihar would cost Rs 3,590.73 crore.

The Railway projects will add around 410 kilometres of additional track capacity in West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, strengthening the Howrah-Chennai corridor and other important freight and passenger routes. The projects are scheduled for completion by 2030-31.

The approved routes include a 173-kilometre fourth line between Kharagpur in West Bengal and Bhadrak (Ranital) in Odisha; a 75-kilometre fourth line between Bhadrak and Haridaspur in Odisha; 90 kilometres of third and fourth lines between Gummidipundi in Andhra Pradesh and Gudur in Tamil Nadu; and 72 kilometres of third and fourth lines between Cuttack and Paradeep (Badabandha) in Odisha.