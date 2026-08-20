PM CARES corpus at Rs 8.4K crore, spending falls

NEW DELHI: The PM CARES Fund spent just Rs 87.85 lakh in 2024-25, even as the amount in the Fund rose by Rs 1,279 crore to Rs 8,452.07 crore, according to its latest audited accounts.

The spending was just 0.01% of the amount in the Fund at the end of the year, while it received Rs 324.66 crore in refunds from agencies that implemented its projects during the year.

Almost the entire expenditure, Rs 87.84 lakh, was under the PM CARES for Children scheme. The Fund also earned about Rs 475 crore in interest and received Rs 479.04 crore in domestic donations. About Rs 7,846.65 crore of the Fund’s money was kept in fixed deposits at the end of the year.

The sharp fall in spending comes despite the Government’s stated purpose of creating the Fund in March 2020 to deal with “any kind of emergency or distress situation” and help people affected by it.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government announced a Rs 3,100-crore response package from PM CARES in May 2020 Rs 2,000 crore for ventilators, Rs 1,000 crore for migrant workers and Rs 100 crore for vaccine development.

The Rs 324.66-crore refund received in 2024-25 was nearly 370 times the Fund’s total spending during the year. The accounts, however, record it only as “Refund from Implementing Agencies”, without identifying the agencies or projects involved.

Refunds have been recorded in every financial year since 2020-21. They rose from Rs 25.03 lakh in 2020-21 to Rs 324.66 crore in 2024-25. The total over the six financial years was Rs 654.86 crore.

The earlier accounts provide some details about these refunds. In 2020-21, Rs 25.03 lakh was returned by the National Disaster Management Authority as money that had not been spent, along with interest. In 2021-22, refunds were linked to Covid infrastructure, including PSA oxygen plants, two 500-bed makeshift hospitals and RT-PCR laboratories.