PM Modi asks secretaries to break departmental silos, adopt long-term approach to governance

NEW DELHI: A day after chairing a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the third high-level meeting with Secretaries to the Government of India, reviewing the future action agenda of concerned ministries and departments dealing with infrastructure and connectivity, security and external affairs, and governance.

The Prime Minister noted that deliberations had already been held with two groups of Secretaries and stressed that, besides addressing immediate issues and examining statistics, officials must adopt a long-term perspective on how the country’s future should be shaped.

During the meeting, he discussed the challenge of overcoming silos, emphasising that they are not merely an organisational problem but also a problem of mindset. He said silos could be both horizontal and vertical and stressed that officials must take ownership of their responsibilities while working with a strong sense of belongingness.

Emphasising the importance of collective effort, Prime Minister Modi cited the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic and the West Asia crisis, when officials across departments worked together effectively. He said such coordination mechanisms should become a natural part of the government’s work culture rather than being limited to situations of crisis.