Rahul Gandhi shares Sonia Gandhi’s memoir on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday shared the cover of his mother Sonia Gandhi’s forthcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on social media on the 82nd birth anniversary of his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

In a personal message, Rahul reflected on his parents’ life together and the years Sonia Gandhi faced following Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

Addressing his mother directly, Rahul Gandhi recalled the last time he saw Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi together.

“I last saw you and Papa together more than 35 years ago,” he wrote, adding that since his father’s death, he had watched Sonia Gandhi face the challenges of life with “never ending courage and dignity.”

Rahul said that he and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, were among the few people who knew the full extent of what their mother had endured after Rajiv Gandhi’s death.

“Only Priyanka and I really know what you have been through, and how difficult your life after Papa truly was,” he said.

Sharing the memoir with his followers, Rahul Gandhi said he was happy and proud that Sonia Gandhi’s personal story would finally reach a wider audience.

“I am happy, and so proud, that your story, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ will finally be read by the millions of people who love you,” he wrote.