'Resolve to build the India of your dreams will guide me', says Rahul on Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary

The Congress party on Thursday paid homeage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying his legacy lives on in the transformative changes he championed and in his enduring faith in India's youth, technological progress and the power of new ideas.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the resolve to build the India of his father Rajiv Gandhi's dreams will always continue to guide him.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial Veer Bhumi here.