Southern states back Shah's call for dialogue on water disputes as delimitation concerns dominate zonal meet

Southern states on Thursday backed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s call for dialogue to resolve pending inter-state water disputes, while concerns over delimitation and political representation also dominated the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council.

Chairing the meeting, Shah called for the early resolution of water-related disputes through joint meetings involving the Union Ministries of Jal Shakti and Home Affairs, the Inter-State Council and the states concerned.

Shah said protecting the interests of individual states was not wrong, but added that such concerns should not leave states deprived of water for years while it ultimately flowed into the sea.

He advocated linking major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Cauvery and Godavari, saying the initiative could help ensure that India faced no water shortage for the next 100 years. River interlinking, he said, could also create waterways, reduce fuel consumption and provide a cost-effective mode of transport.

Shah said five of the eight major river-water sharing disputes in north India had persisted since the pre-British era, but a final agreement had been reached on the last of these five months ago. Resolving all the disputes, he said, had helped create a “dispute-free” north India.

He described the southern states as “pillars” of India’s progress, saying water was central to agriculture, industry, public health and the environment in the region.