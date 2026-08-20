Supreme Court to hear review pleas against 2022 verdict upholding ED's powers in money laundering cases

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to list for hearing a batch of petitions which sought a review of its 2022 verdict that had upheld the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) powers to arrest, attach properties involved in money laundering and carry out search and seizure under the PMLA.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Karti Chidambaram, that the notices on the petitions were issued way back in August 2022 and they needed to be heard now.

The CJI said, "The matter has been listed to record the parties' consent on bench allocation".

He said if the matters are to be listed before the bench which had heard them earlier then three existing benches have to be "broken" as the other two judges are now sitting in different combinations.

In view of the urgency, the matter will be heard by the bench comprising the CJI and Justices Bagchi and Mohana, the bench said, adding that the next date of hearing will be notified later.

On July 31 last year, the bench had said that it would first hear arguments on the issue of maintainability of petitions seeking a review of the 2022 verdict.

The 2022 judgement had upheld the ED's powers to arrest, attach properties involved in money laundering and carry out search and seizure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).