Sweet turns bitter as 20 per cent increase in sugar prices ahead of festive season

NEW DELHI: Sugar prices in the country are rapidly increasing due to speculation about its record-low stocks and the approaching festive season. Retail prices have risen by approximately 20% since August 7 across major cities.

The retail price of sugar has increased from Rs 52 to around Rs 62 over the past 12 days, representing a rise of 19-21%. Market analysts predict that the prices will continue to rise in the coming days, raising concerns for the government regarding domestic sugar supplies and pricing.

Lower production, combined with the allowance of sugar exports and the diversion of sugarcane-based feedstock toward ethanol production, are major factors contributing to price rise.

However, the government had recently assured sufficient quantities of sugar availability and issued an order to impose stockholding limits on sugar dealers nationwide till November 30, 2026.

The year-end sugar stock for this sugar season (October 2025 - September 2026) is projected to be a record low. The stock on September 30 is expected to be around 32 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), significantly below the normal required stock of 60 LMT. This would mark the lowest closing stock since 2010. In comparison, last season’s sugar availability at the end of the year was 47 LMT.