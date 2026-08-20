Union ministers get social media scorecard amid government’s Gen Z outreach

NEW DELHI: At the Union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the social media performance of Cabinet ministers was a key point of discussion, with each of them presented with a detailed assessment of their traction as well as efforts to amplify the government’s schemes through online platforms.

As part of the Gen Z outreach, it was also decided that one Union minister will visit one university each day to engage with the youth. During these day-long visits, the ministers must communicate to students about the government’s schemes, development policies and achievements across sectors as well as gather their perspectives on issues facing the country.

Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will coordinate these visits.

All the Cabinet ministers were presented with an assessment card outlining their digital performance from May 1 to August 15.