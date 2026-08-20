US religious freedom body calls for sanctions against RSS ahead of Mohan Bhagwat’s visit

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s US visit for the ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) in New York on August 29, the United States advisory body on religious freedom, US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has called for sanctions against the RSS and urged the Trump administration to deny its leaders diplomatic courtesies or high-level meetings.

The USCIRF chair, Asif Mahmood, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a member of the RSS, which he described as an umbrella organisation whose sub-groups have perpetrated attacks on religious minorities. Also, USCIRF Commissioner Gene Mills stated that RSS leaders, even when affiliated with the Indian government, should not be honoured with high-level meetings or diplomatic courtesies.

In a series of posts on the X account, USCIRF posted the remarks by Mahmood and Mills. “Chair @DrMahmood40: ‘India’s PM Modi is a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an Indian umbrella organisation whose sub-groups have perpetrated attacks on religious minorities, incl. Christians & Muslims. Now the RSS leader, Mohan Bhagwat, plans to visit the U.S.’”

In another post, USCIRF wrote, “Cmmr @Gene_Mills: ‘RSS leaders, even when affiliated with the Indian gov’t, should not be honored with high-level meetings or diplomatic courtesies. Instead, the USG should focus on imposing sanctions on RSS members found responsible for FoRB violations.’”