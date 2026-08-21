CJP's Saurav Das moves Delhi HC against Abhijit Mitra over public disclosure of address

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das on Friday approached the Delhi High Court seeking action against right-wing commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra and several law portals and media platforms for allegedly putting his residential details in the public domain.

In his suit, Das sought protection of his right to privacy, dignity and security, as well as damages for the alleged violation of his privacy rights.

The plaintiff has sought permanent and mandatory injunctions against Iyer, X, Google and several law portals and media platforms to prevent them from publishing, circulating or disclosing his residential details. He has also sought directions to remove and disable public access to videos and posts containing such details.

The plea also sought directions to X and Google to take down content revealing the information.

Das said in his plea that he had been living in a rented room in Greater Kailash since last year and that the defendants had unlawfully discovered, recorded, published and repeatedly disseminated his residential address and other personal details, including information about his background, parents and sexuality.

He alleged that some of the defendants had trespassed into the shared residential premises, recorded its interiors and published the footage on X.

Das relied on various videos posted on social media and said that, because of his journalistic work, disclosures made in the public interest and political engagement, he had previously faced violent threats and targeted hostility.

He said repeated disclosure and amplification of his precise residential address created a real and foreseeable risk of him being subjected to violence at and around his home.

(With inputs from PTI)