'Demographic imbalance affecting harmony' was deliberated in three day meet in Andhra: RSS

The issue of demographic imbalance and how it affects harmony in some regions was discussed in the 3-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak, RSS leader Mukunda said in Vishakapatnam on Friday.

Briefing reporters on the deliberations, Mukunda said certain classes or communities were witnessing a massive increase in their population while others were decreasing; this imbalance has also been taken seriously during meeting.

The fertility rate is decreasing and due to demographic imbalance in some regions, harmony that existed in society is also diminishing, he said.

On the Jantar Mantar protests, the RSS leader said some failures in the system were discussed. Concerns of youth, what needs to be done for their future, and their contribution to the country were discussed in 3-day meeting, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)