India Post launches drone delivery pilot across Himachal, Assam

CHANDIGARH: For decades, the postman, commonly known as the daakiya, has delivered letters and parcels on foot, by bicycle and on two-wheelers. Now, he has got wings. Where the daakiya cannot reach, a drone will step in to deliver postal bags.

India Post has launched a pilot project in Himachal Pradesh to test the feasibility of drone-based last-mile delivery. Once fully operational, the proposed network is expected to cover 110 routes in Himachal Pradesh and 40 in Assam, connecting post offices across some of the country's most challenging geographical regions.

The Mandi-Rehardhar route in Himachal Pradesh is the first to operationalise the initiative. The route runs from Mandi Head Post Office to Rehardhar Branch Post Office. A conventional trip covering roughly 12 kilometres of mountainous terrain takes more than two hours. With drone-based delivery, the transit time has been reduced to just about seven minutes. After completing its journey, the drone landed at the Rehardhar Branch Post Office.

The Tiranga parcel was received by postal officials and later handed over to an Army veteran, giving a patriotic touch to the technology-driven initiative. The delivery was made on the occasion of Independence Day as part of the larger Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The drones can carry postal bags weighing up to 10 kg and operate on routes ranging from five kilometres to more than 80 kilometres. They can also be tracked in real time. The initiative effectively takes dak to the skies, allowing it to cross mountains, rivers and difficult terrain and reach some of the hardest-to-access areas. If successful, the pilot project could significantly transform last-mile postal delivery in the future.