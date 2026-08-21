IndiGo booking system briefly faces technical glitch

IndiGo's ticket booking system briefly faced technical issues on Friday, leaving some customers unable to access its online services.

The airline said it was experiencing intermittent issues with its core reservation platform and that teams were working with its technology partner to resolve the problem.

An IndiGo official later said the issue had been resolved and the system was functioning normally.

The airline had faced a similar glitch on Wednesday. IndiGo uses Navitaire's reservation system.

The carrier operates around 2,200 flights daily across domestic and international routes. In July, it flew 80.82 lakh passengers on domestic routes, recording a 67.4 per cent market share.

The airline had also suffered massive flight disruptions in December 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)