Jaipur Diary | Elephant steals the show with Rs 62L royal jewellery

Who says red carpets are only for celebrities? At Jaipur’s Elephant Village, Babu turned showstopper, strutting down a 50-metre red carpet decked out in royal silver jewellery worth Rs 62 lakh. Joining him were Chanda, Pushpa, Hema and other elephants, while their mahouts matched the mood in traditional Rajasthani attire. The World Elephant Day (Aug 12) celebration saw 21 elephants take to the ramp, but all eyes were on Babu. His elaborate necklace, anklets and other ornaments reportedly date back to the royal era and were gifted to owner Shahid Khan’s family by Jaipur’s erstwhile royal family. The jumbos enjoyed a fruit feast, too.

Rathore being pushed to party margins?

Is Rajendra Rathore facing a political exile within the BJP? That’s the question doing the rounds in Rajasthan’s political corridors. The veteran Rajput leader, a six-time MLA, former Leader of Opposition and multiple-term minister, was given key responsibilities in the Bihar and West Bengal elections, raising expectations of a bigger national role. But his Rajya Sabha hopes have since faded, while Satish Poonia has moved up the party ladder. The developments have triggered whispers over Rathore’s political future. With Vasundhara Raje away from the BJP’s frontline politics, people are wondering if Rathore too is being pushed to the margins.