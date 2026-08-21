Jharkhand HC stays state government's order cancelling JSSC-CGL, CDPO examinations

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the state government's order cancelling the JSSC-CGL and CDPO examinations, bringing significant relief to candidates selected through the exams.

The government's decision to cancel the examinations had jeopardised their appointments and employment. However, the court's stay has now provided them with temporary relief.

The state government had decided to cancel several competitive examinations, including the JSSC-CGL, following an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

After the examination was cancelled, candidates selected through the JSSC-CGL exam approached the High Court to challenge the decision. Their petition argued that while action should indeed be taken against those responsible for any irregularities at any stage of the exam, cancelling the entire examination and the resulting appointments was not justified.

A total of 1,932 candidates were selected following the JSSC-CGL results. Many of them have already received appointments and are working in various government departments. However, the government's decision to cancel the examination jeopardised their appointments.