Jharkhand SIR: EC to hold two-day camps at every polling station from Aug 22 to help voters

The Election Commission will hold special two-day camps at every polling station in Jharkhand from Saturday to assist eligible persons who have attained the age of 18 and families whose members are registered at different polling stations, as part of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, an official said.

Booth-level officers will assist eligible voters in filling Forms 6 and 8 at the camps on August 22 and 23, he said.

"Eligible persons who have attained the age of 18 or will attain it by October 1 can visit the camp and register their names in the electoral rolls by filling out Form 6," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said.

He said Form 8 can be filled out if names of family members are registered in the electoral rolls of different polling stations, but they currently reside at the same location, allowing their names to be transferred to a single polling station.

The EC published the draft electoral rolls on August 5 after deleting over 43.61 lakh names. Jharkhand had 2.64 crore electors before the SIR enumeration exercise began.

Following the enumeration exercise, the draft electoral rolls contain 2.21 crore voters, including 1.12 crore men, 1.08 crore women and 260 third-gender electors, Kumar said.

The enumeration exercise was conducted between June 30 and July 29, during which booth-level officers (BLOs) made door-to-door visits to distribute, collect and verify enumeration forms.

The EC has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under the SIR of electoral rolls in the state to September 15, while the final publication of the revised voter list has been deferred to October 19, an official said.

Earlier, the claims and objections period was from August 5 to September 4, and the final electoral rolls was scheduled to be published on October 7.

(With inputs from PTI)